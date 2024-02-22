For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heartfelt tributes have been paid by the families of two teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol almost a month after their tragic deaths.

Known as two best friends, Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, suffered fatal injuries in the attack in Ilminster Avenue in Knowle West on Saturday 27 January.

Local residents rushed to their aid and provided immediate support, while emergency services were on the scene within minutes, but they could not be saved.

Young Mason Rist pictures with his parents, Nikki and Shayne. (Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire)

Their deaths shocked the local city community with dozens attending an emotional street vigil on the night after the boys died.

In statements released through Avon and Somerset Police, the two families have now paid tribute to the boys, while also sharing a collection of pictures of them while growing up.

Describing him as a “kind, gentle soul”, Mason’s family said they took some comfort that he had died alongside his best friend.

They said: “Our dearest Mason, loved by many, a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mason with his grandmother, Gail. (Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire)

“There are not enough words to describe the pain we are feeling as a family. A kind, gentle soul who loved his PlayStation and Liverpool Football Club.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, with plans to start college later in the year with his place secured, something which was cruelly taken from him.

“We have found some comfort in the knowledge that you left this world with your best friend, Max. You will now be together forever. Also back with your dad.

“We will all miss you forever, until we meet again. We all love you so much.”

Max Dixon with his mother, Leanne, who described him as a ‘mummy’s boy’ (Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire)

Max’s mother Leanne Ekland, sisters Jade, Kayleigh and Jasmine Dixon, and Ms Ekland’s partner Trevor Silk, described him as a “mummy’s boy” who had been a loving friend, grandchild, nephew and brother to his family.

They said: “My beautiful brown eyed boy, you were my surprise baby, surprise boy, you were nameless for a week as I thought you were going to be a girl but Max you were so loved, you brought so much happiness to our lives.

“You were respectful, fun, cheeky, you were a mummy’s boy!

“You were a loyal friend, kind grandchild, loving nephew, annoying brother to your sisters and a loving son. The world is worse off not having you in it.

Family picture of Max with his sisters Kayleigh, Jade and Jasmine and mother Leanne (Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire)

“Thanking everyone for the support for Max and Mason, it’s been overwhelming. Everyone will miss that cheeky grin of yours.”

Seven people have been charged in connection with their deaths including four teenage boys and one 44-year-old man who are charged with murder.

All seven defendants will next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 26 while a provisional trial date of October 7 has been fixed.