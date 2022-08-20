Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead
‘We’ve lost such a beautiful and caring daughter, mummy, sister, auntie, granddaughter, niece and cousin,’ family say
A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder.
Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday.
A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.
Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through.
Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk
“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement.
“We’ve lost such a beautiful and caring daughter, mummy, sister, auntie, granddaughter, niece and cousin.”
“We’re just truly broken that our darling Mckyla has been taken from us in the worst possible way and we will never get to see her beautiful face and smile again.
“It’s just left us with such a big hole in our hearts that can never be fixed.”
Ms Taylor was found dead at a property in Lowtown Street in Worksop shortly after 2am on 16 August.
Police have charged David Jackson with murder. The 66-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was remanded in custody.
Mr Jackson, from Lowtown Street in Worksop, is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mckyla’s death was an absolute tragedy and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through right now.”
“I’d like to pass on my sincere condolences to the family and reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.