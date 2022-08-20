For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder.

Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday.

A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.

Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through.

“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement.

“We’ve lost such a beautiful and caring daughter, mummy, sister, auntie, granddaughter, niece and cousin.”

“We’re just truly broken that our darling Mckyla has been taken from us in the worst possible way and we will never get to see her beautiful face and smile again.

“It’s just left us with such a big hole in our hearts that can never be fixed.”

Ms Taylor was found dead at a property in Lowtown Street in Worksop shortly after 2am on 16 August.

Police have charged David Jackson with murder. The 66-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was remanded in custody.

Mr Jackson, from Lowtown Street in Worksop, is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mckyla’s death was an absolute tragedy and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through right now.”

“I’d like to pass on my sincere condolences to the family and reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.”