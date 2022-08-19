Jump to content
Wayne Couzens: Sarah Everard’s killer to be charged with two offences of exposure

Offences alleged to have taken place in June 2015 and November 2020

Andy Gregory
Friday 19 August 2022 16:13
(Independent)

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens is to be charged with two further flashing offences.

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive last March, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Friday that it had authorised two further charges of exposure against the 49-year-old, following a referral from Scotland Yard.

He is alleged to have committed the offences in June 2015 and November 2020.

The former police officer has already appeared in court charged with four other incidents of alleged exposure, said to have taken place in Kent in the months prior to Ms Everard’s death.

Those charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on four occasions in Swanley last year – between 22 January and 1 February, 30 January and 6 February, and on 14 February and 27 February.

Announcing the fresh charges, the head of the CPS special crime division, Rosemary Ainslie, said: “The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Wayne Couzens are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Couzens will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.

More follows...

