Wayne Couzens denies four counts of indecent exposure before Sarah Everard murder

Wayne Couzens has denied four counts of indecent exposure in the months leading up to the murder of Sarah Everard.

The 49-year-old former Metropolitan Police officer is accused of committing the offences in Kent on different occasions between 22 January and 27 February 2021.

Appearing at the Old Bailey by video link from prison on Tuesday, he denied four charges of intentionally exposing his genitals “intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress”.

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard, who he abducted on 3 March 2021.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC has not yet set a date for his trial on the indecent exposure allegations.

Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, remains in custody.