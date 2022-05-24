Wayne Couzens denies four counts of indecent exposure before Sarah Everard murder
Former Metropolitan Police officer accused of flashing in Kent in months leading up to murder
Wayne Couzens has denied four counts of indecent exposure in the months leading up to the murder of Sarah Everard.
The 49-year-old former Metropolitan Police officer is accused of committing the offences in Kent on different occasions between 22 January and 27 February 2021.
Appearing at the Old Bailey by video link from prison on Tuesday, he denied four charges of intentionally exposing his genitals “intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress”.
Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard, who he abducted on 3 March 2021.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC has not yet set a date for his trial on the indecent exposure allegations.
Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, remains in custody.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.