Right-wing extremists guilty of planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three right-wing extremists who idolised Hitler and believed a race war was imminent have been found guilty of planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues.

Christopher Ringrose, Marco Pitzettu and Brogan Stewart were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, after a jury rejected their claims that they were fantasists who were not serious when they discussed attacks online.

After infiltrating their online group, counter-terrorism police moved in February 2024 to arrest Ringrose, a 34-year-old from Cannock in Staffordshire, Pitzettu, aged 25, of Mickleover in Derbyshire, and Stewart, 24, from Tingley in Wakefield.

Warning that the defendants would have attacked places of worship and education with potentially fatal consequences if not for their arrest, Superintendent James Dunkerley said the trio had amassed more than 200 weapons including knives, swords, body armour and a stun gun.

But Supt Dunkerley – who is head of counter-terror policing in North East England – said it was “most concerning” that they had tried to acquire a gun and that this led them to build a 3D printed firearm.

Ringrose had 3D-printed most of the components of a semi-automatic firearm at the time of his arrest and was trying to get the remaining parts, their nine week-long trial heard.

The trio were found guilty on Wednesday of a charge of preparing acts of terrorism and charges of collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

Ringrose was also convicted of manufacturing a prohibited weapon, while Pitzettu had pleaded guilty to obtaining an illegal stun gun at a previous hearing.

A previous court hearing was told the trio were accused of identifying an Islamic education centre as a potential target.

open image in gallery The trio were found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday ( Dave Higgens/PA )

Supt Dunkerley said: “We saw this building of a firearm, and we saw them then changing their conversation and an uptick in their hatred and looking to identify a real-world target, which could have been talk of a synagogue, an Islamic institution, a mosque, education.”

“When we saw that uptick changing, and they were looking to come out into the real world, that’s when we took the action to arrest them,” the senior officer added.

“That was a tipping point for us. The protection of the public was absolutely paramount, and this wasn’t some fantasy.”

Despite not being believed to have met in person, the three defendants formed an online group of extremists, unaware that a number of those who joined were undercover officers, the court was told.

Supt Dunkerley said: “These individuals have come together in an online space, and what brought them together was extreme racial prejudice. They held extreme racist views. They idolised the Nazi Party.

“There was adoration for mass murderers, and they held really extreme views against people who didn’t look like them.

“Those views were amplified in that online space, encouraged between them, and they looked then to start what I think was prepping for a real-world attack.”

The defendants are due to be sentenced on 17 July. The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, told them: “You must all expect substantial custodial sentences.”

Additional reporting by PA