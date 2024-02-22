For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family including a young girl were doused with acid disguised in a milk bottle on their doorstep in a seemingly case of mistaken identity in north London.

Denico Raymond, 32, travelled from Luton with Jadiel Williams-Douglas, 35, to the home in Colindale armed with sulphuric acid.

After the woman responded to a knock on her door, Raymond threw the acid over her, while also catching a man and a 10-year-old girl who were inside. The attackers then fled the scene in a car.

All three of the victims were taken to hospital with burn injuries, while a number of Met Police officers were also treated at the scene after arriving at the scene.

Analysis of CCTV caught Raymond at a shop purchasing water to cool burns he sustained during the attack.

An officer recognised his identity and he was subsequently arrested, with clothing that he wore during the incident found at his address. Willaims-Douglas was identified after being linked to the getaway car, and he was arrested at his address.

During an appearance in December at Harrow Crown Court, Raymond, of Hitchin Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to two counts and grievous bodily harm and one count of actual bodily harm and has been jailed for life with a minimum term of nine years.

His accomplice, of Stockingstone Road, Luton pleaded guilty to three counts of assisting an offender and has been locked behind bars for 27 months. The attack took place in 2021.

Detective Inspector Jack Stilwell said: “This sentencing comes at the end of a long investigation and I would like to thank the officers who have be involved with the case for their dedication.

“It also would not have been possible to secure these convictions without the bravery of the victims.

“Neither Raymond or Williams-Douglas ever revealed why they chose to attack this family and we have yet to uncover a link to the address; it may have been a case of mistaken identity but unsurprisingly they have not had the courage to admit this. Although this investigation is over, the victims will live on with the physical and psychological trauma of this horrendous attack.”