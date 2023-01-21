Jump to content

Men injured giraffe with bottle and posted video on Snapchat after breaking into zoo

The pair also damaged the penguin enclosure and left several animals ‘very distressed’

Daniel Reast
Friday 20 January 2023 21:02
<p>The distressed giraffe knocked itself against the door of its enclosure and suffered leg wounds</p>

The distressed giraffe knocked itself against the door of its enclosure and suffered leg wounds

(Marwell Zoo/PA)

Two men have avoided prison after breaking into a zoo and injuring a giraffe before posting a video about it on Snapchat.

The pair threw a bucket and bottle of disinfectant into the enclosure, with the bottle hitting the giraffe on the neck. One of the giraffes suffered an injury to its leg with two long gashes after knocking against the doors of its enclosure in distress.

Items were also found in the tiger, penguin and cheetah enclosures, with the pair having thrown them causing distress to the animals.

