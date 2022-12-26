Woman, 26, shot dead in Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who was shot dead at a pub in Merseyside over the weekend has been identified by police as 26-year-old Elle Edwards.

Ms Edwards was out on Christmas Eve with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on the Wirral when she was shot in the head shortly before midnight.

It is not believed that she had been the intended target of the shooting which also injured four others, one critically, Merseyside Police say.

Officers were called just after 11.50pm on 24 December to the pub following reports gunshots had been fired.

Ms Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with a serious gunshot injury to the head where she was sadly pronounced dead.

Posting to Instagram on Monday, colleagues at Ms Edwards’ workplace, beauty salon Nova Studio, told of being “absolutely lost for words” in the wake of her death.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle,” they wrote.

“Thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.”

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, detective superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We believe that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub.

The 26-year-old was with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on the Wirral (PA Media/ Merseyside Police)

“We know that minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park, so we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle.”

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, remains in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition, a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

