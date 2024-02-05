Two women arrested for attempted murder after man found dead inside Merseyside house

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property on Merseyside.

Police were called to a report that a male had been found unresponsive at a house on Barnett Avenue, Newton Le Willows, at around 2pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead later in the afternoon.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

A 52-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman both from Newton le Willows, were later arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place on Barnett Avenue while forensic examinations are carried out as part of the police’s investigation.

Jimmy Rotheram, Merseyside Police detective inspector, said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the man’s family following this unexpected tragic incident.

“An investigation remains underway in the area and our officers are in the early stages of establishing exactly what happened.

“While we have already made two arrests, our specialist officers remain at the scene as we carry out forensic examinations and review any CCTV footage in the area.”

He added: “If you live on Barnett Avenue and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from around 2pm on Sunday 4 February that may have captured what happened or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch with us so we can continue our enquiries.”

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact police through the usual channels, quoting reference number 24000145442.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through its website.