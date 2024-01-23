Police name four people found stabbed to death in house near Norwich

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Norfolk Police have now confirmed the names of four people who were found dead at a house in Costessey, near Norwich.

Two young girls were found dead alongside a man and a woman on Friday morning after a member of the public called the police.

The bodies of a 45-year-old man, a woman aged 36 and “two young girls” of school age were found.

Subject to formal identification taking place and confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the four people have been provisionally identified as:

Bartolmiej Kuczynski, aged 45

Kanticha Sukpengpanao, aged 36

Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12

Natasha Kuczynska, aged nine

The community has been in shock following the deaths (PA)

All four were found with injuries and Home Office post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday established the woman died as a result of stab wounds to the neck while man died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Post-mortem examinations for the two girls will be carried out on Wednesday.

Three members of the family lived at the address permanently, while a fourth person was there “non-permanently”, the force said.

“The man and two children lived at the address, but the woman involved was visiting and didn’t live at the property. Next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them,” police said.

Detectives confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Locals who knew the family told Sky News on Sunday that the incident had come as an “absolute shock” to those who lived in the area.

“[It’s just] absolute shock, absolute shock and devastation,” Nina Crisan told the broadcasters and said she knew one of the children and described her as a “very, very sweet girl”.

“She had very calm and cool energy, as my son would say,” she told Sky News. “She was just a lovely, lovely, lovely kid.”