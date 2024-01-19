Mystery as police find bodies of four people in home near Norwich

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The bodies of four people have been found at a property in Costessey, near Norwich.

Norfolk Constabulary said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am on Friday morning following a call from a member of the public.

Police confirmed that all four people were “known to each other” and an investigation is now underway into the “distressing and tragic incident”.

A police cordon is in place and detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are leading enquiries and forensic investigations are also being carried out. Detectives believe it is an “isolated” incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident.

“While we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”

A white tent has been set up, multiple plain and uniformed police officers are in attendance with only emergency services allowed at the site according to the BBC, who said residents within the cordon are not being allowed out of their homes.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

More to follow.