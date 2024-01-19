Newborn baby found in shopping bag by dog walker in east London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A newborn baby is being cared for in hospital after she was found in a shopping bag by a dog walker in Newham, east London.

The Metropolitan Police are trying to trace the little girl’s mother who they say will be in need of immediate medical attention.

The tiny tot was discovered wrapped in a towel at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, E6 at 9.13pm by a member of the public who ensured the baby was kept warm.

She was checked over by London Ambulance Service paramedics and was not found with any injuries and is now being looked after by hospital staff.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Newham, said: “I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.

“Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station.

“If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”

Police have completed their work at the scene and are in contact with local hospitals and the local authority, and have urged the child’s mother to come forward.

This comes as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight and reached -6C in London, with an Artic blast causing snow and ice to hit the UK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 999, quoting reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.

More follows on this breaking news story