Proportion of children who have received MMR vaccine, by local area

There are sharp differences in vaccine coverage across the country.

Ian Jones
Friday 19 January 2024 11:14
The lowest take-up of the MMR vaccine is in Birmingham and parts of London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Here is a breakdown of the proportion of children in England who received both doses of their MMR (measles, mumps & rubella) vaccine by their fifth birthday, by upper-tier local authority area.

The data has been published by NHS England and is for the year 2022/23, which are the latest figures available.

The list is ordered by the percentage of children who received both doses, starting with the highest.

East Riding of Yorkshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 94.4%County Durham (NE England) 94.0%Cumbria (NW England) 93.5%Bath & North East Somerset (SW England) 93.3%Derbyshire (E Midlands) 93.1%West Berkshire (SE England) 93.0%North Tyneside (NE England) 92.8%South Tyneside (NE England) 92.7%Northumberland (NE England) 92.6%Wiltshire (SW England) 92.4%Sunderland (NE England) 92.4%Dorset (SW England) 92.3%Devon (SW England) 92.3%Barnsley (Yorkshire/Humber) 92.2%Stockton-on-Tees (NE England) 92.0%Leicestershire & Rutland (E Midlands) 91.9%Rotherham (Yorkshire/Humber) 91.8%South Gloucestershire (SW England) 91.6%North East Lincolnshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 91.6%Plymouth (SW England) 91.6%North Somerset (SW England) 91.4%Stockport (NW England) 91.3%Wokingham (SE England) 91.1%Hampshire (SE England) 91.0%Central Bedfordshire (E England) 90.8%Darlington (NE England) 90.8%Oxfordshire (SE England) 90.6%Norfolk (E England) 90.6%Worcestershire (W Midlands) 90.6%Somerset (SW England) 90.4%Bedford (E England) 90.4%North Yorkshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 90.3%Buckinghamshire (SE England) 90.3%Cheshire East (NW England) 89.9%Cheshire West & Chester (NW England) 89.9%Shropshire (W Midlands) 89.8%Bracknell Forest (SE England) 89.5%West Sussex (SE England) 89.5%Redcar & Cleveland (NE England) 89.5%Torbay (SW England) 89.3%Gloucestershire (SW England) 89.3%Staffordshire (W Midlands) 89.3%Dudley (W Midlands) 89.3%Cambridgeshire (E England) 89.3%Wakefield (Yorkshire/Humber) 89.2%Warrington (NW England) 89.2%Suffolk (E England) 89.1%Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (SW England) 89.0%Halton (NW England) 89.0%Trafford (NW England) 89.0%Windsor & Maidenhead (SE England) 88.8%Hertfordshire (E England) 88.8%Wirral (NW England) 88.7%Warwickshire (W Midlands) 88.5%Gateshead (NE England) 88.5%Kirklees (Yorkshire/Humber) 88.4%Wigan (NW England) 88.4%Essex (E England) 88.3%Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (SW England) 88.2%Blackburn with Darwen (NW England) 88.2%Lancashire (NW England) 88.1%Herefordshire (W Midlands) 88.1%Bolton (NW England) 87.6%Milton Keynes (SE England) 87.4%Blackpool (NW England) 87.4%Bromley (London) 87.0%Telford & Wrekin (W Midlands) 87.0%North Northamptonshire (E Midlands) 86.9%Swindon (SW England) 86.8%East Sussex (SE England) 86.8%Tameside (NW England) 86.5%York (Yorkshire/Humber) 86.5%Portsmouth (SE England) 86.2%St Helens (NW England) 86.0%Nottinghamshire (E Midlands) 86.0%Calderdale (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.9%Solihull (W Midlands) 85.8%Southampton (SE England) 85.7%Hull (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.6%Isle of Wight (SE England) 85.5%North Lincolnshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.5%Stoke-on-Trent (W Midlands) 85.4%Rochdale (NW England) 85.2%Sheffield (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.2%Kent (SE England) 85.2%Newcastle-upon-Tyne (NE England) 85.1%West Northamptonshire (E Midlands) 85.0%Southend-on-Sea (E England) 85.0%Slough (SE England) 84.6%Hartlepool (NE England) 84.5%Brighton & Hove (SE England) 84.4%Reading (SE England) 84.4%Bristol (SW England) 84.3%Doncaster (Yorkshire/Humber) 84.2%Lincolnshire (E Midlands) 83.9%Leeds (Yorkshire/Humber) 83.8%Bradford (Yorkshire/Humber) 83.6%Surrey (SE England) 83.5%Greenwich (London) 83.4%Bury (NW England) 83.3%Walsall (W Midlands) 83.1%Thurrock (E England) 82.8%Sefton (NW England) 82.6%Bexley (London) 82.6%Southwark (London) 82.5%Medway (SE England) 82.5%Middlesbrough (NE England) 82.1%Coventry (W Midlands) 81.7%Luton (E England) 81.4%Ealing (London) 81.0%Hillingdon (London) 81.0%Oldham (NW England) 80.8%Lewisham (London) 80.4%Sandwell (W Midlands) 80.2%Salford (NW England) 79.8%Derby (E Midlands) 79.6%Havering (London) 79.5%Leicester (E Midlands) 79.2%Lambeth (London) 79.1%Wolverhampton (W Midlands) 79.1%Harrow (London) 78.9%Hounslow (London) 77.9%Sutton (London) 77.7%Brent (London) 77.6%Knowsley (NW England) 76.5%Kingston-upon-Thames (London) 76.4%Peterborough (E England) 75.7%Wandsworth (London) 75.2%Nottingham (E Midlands) 75.1%Birmingham (W Midlands) 75.1%Manchester (NW England) 74.5%Richmond-upon-Thames (London) 74.1%Westminster (London) 74.0%Tower Hamlets (London) 73.8%Liverpool (NW England) 73.6%Merton (London) 71.7%Waltham Forest (London) 70.8%Barnet (London) 70.6%Hammersmith & Fulham (London) 70.3%Croydon (London) 70.3%Redbridge (London) 69.5%Barking & Dagenham (London) 69.5%Newham (London) 68.0%Kensington & Chelsea (London) 67.2%Islington (London) 66.3%Haringey (London) 65.9%Enfield (London) 64.8%Camden (London) 63.6%Hackney & City of London (London) 56.3%

