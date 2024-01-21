Norwich deaths: Tributes paid to ‘kind and caring’ girl found dead with family

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a “kind and caring” girl who was found dead at her home in Norfolk with her family.

The bodies of a man, woman and two young girls were found at the property in Costessy, near Norwich, on Friday morning, after a member of the public called police to raise concerns for the welfare of people inside.

Officers arrived on scene at around 7.15am and forced entry to the home on Allan Bedford Crescent, finding the bodies of a 45-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and two children, all of whom were found with injuries.

Locals who knew the family told Sky News on Sunday that the incident had come as an “absolute shock” to those who lived in the area.

“[It’s just] absolute shock, absolute shock and devastation,” Nina Crisan told the broadcasters.

“This is a really close community. And we all, even if we don’t know each other directly, sort of know each other through, the children, or through dog walking.”

Local residents described one of the children as a ‘very, very sweet girl’ (Getty Images)

Ms Crisan knew one of the children and described her as a “very, very sweet girl”

“She had very calm and cool energy, as my son would say,” she told Sky News. “She was just a lovely, lovely, lovely kid.”

Another boy who knew the same girl told Sky News anonymously: “We grew up together. She never held a grudge, she was always kind and caring to everyone.”

He added: “I never really thought what my last words to her would be.”

Another said: “She used to play with my little sister in the park, she used to look out for her. It is really sad for the whole community.”

Norfolk Constabulary said on Friday it had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, as is standard practice, over a previous police contact at the house on 14 December – which related to a missing person enquiry (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Norfolk Constabulary said on Friday it had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, as is standard practice, over a previous police contact at the house on 14 December – which related to a missing person enquiry.

It then emerged on Saturday that the force has made a second routine self-referral to the watchdog after detectives identified a 999 call made at 6am on Friday morning by a man at the same address.

Police resources were not deployed to the address following the emergency call.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out on each of the four bodies to identify their causes of death and the The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

A post-mortem examination for the adult victims will take place on Sunday, while the girls will be formally identified on Wednesday and detectives said they they will not reveal the identities of the victims before they have been formally identified.

Officers are carrying out additional patrols on the Queen’s Hill estate throughout the day on Saturday, as detectives continue to investigate the deaths.

Police resources were not deployed to the address following the initial emergency call (PA)

Detectives have been carrying out house to house enquiries, speaking with witnesses and are continuing to examine local CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We’ve spoken to witnesses and neighbours, carried out house-to-house inquiries, examined local CCTV and completed initial scene investigations.

“As a result of this, we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

A force spokesperson said: “A second referral has been made to the IOPC today following the identification of a 999 call made yesterday morning at 6am by a man at the address and police resources were not deployed.

“The IOPC will assess the circumstances of the call and determine the appropriate level of investigation required.

“As a result, no further information relating to the circumstances of this call will be released at this time.”