Met Police officer pleads not guilty to false imprisonment and threats to kill
Officer suspended from duty pending second court appearance
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including threats to kill and false imprisonment.
The officer has been suspended from duty ahead of a second court appearance scheduled for November.
PC Isaque Rodrigues-Leite, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, attended Croydon Magistrates’ Court court on 27 January following an investigation by the South Area BCU.
He pleaded not guilty to six counts of false imprisonment, two counts of threats to kill, two counts of ABH, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour with fear of violence and one count of criminal damage, the Met has said.
The officer was bailed and is set to appear at Croydon Crown Court on 14 November.
Specialist officers are providing support to the victim in this allegation, the force added.
