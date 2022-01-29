Met Police officer pleads not guilty to false imprisonment and threats to kill

Officer suspended from duty pending second court appearance

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 29 January 2022 12:53
(EPA)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including threats to kill and false imprisonment.

The officer has been suspended from duty ahead of a second court appearance scheduled for November.

PC Isaque Rodrigues-Leite, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, attended Croydon Magistrates’ Court court on 27 January following an investigation by the South Area BCU.

He pleaded not guilty to six counts of false imprisonment, two counts of threats to kill, two counts of ABH, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour with fear of violence and one count of criminal damage, the Met has said.

The officer was bailed and is set to appear at Croydon Crown Court on 14 November.

Specialist officers are providing support to the victim in this allegation, the force added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in