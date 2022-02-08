Met Police officer who fired taser at girl, 10, should face gross misconduct proceedings, watchdog finds
Officer currently on restricted duties
A Metropolitan Police officer who fired a taser at a 10-year-old girl should face gross misconduct proceedings, a watchdog has ruled.
The force’s internal investigation cleared the officer of wrongdoing after the incident in January last year, when the officer deployed the taser at an address in south London while responding to reports she was threatening a woman with garden shears and a hammer.
But the Met referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after receiving a complaint, which launched a fresh review of the case.
The watchdog’s investigation has now concluded that the officer “has a case to answer for gross misconduct”, Sky News reports.
“Our investigation into this matter has concluded and we have found a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to the Tasering of a 10-year-old girl,” a spokesperson for the IOPC told the broadcaster.
The Met confirmed the officer will face a misconduct hearing, although no date for this has been released.
“Following an assessment, the Crown Prosecution Service will take no further action and so no criminal charges will be brought against the officer,” the Met added, but said the officer is currently only on restricted duties.
The details of the incident were previously shared by the Met following the referral of the case to the IOPC early last year.
The force said: “Police were called at around 5.20pm on Thursday, 21 January 2021 to an address in south London to reports of a girl threatening a woman with garden shears and a hammer.
“Officers attended the scene and entered the property. A police Taser was discharged.
“The girl sustained no physical injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.”
