Met PCSO arrested for ‘outraging public decency’ after video shared online

A serving Metropolitan Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

It comes after a video, which was viewed by thousands of social media users on Wednesday, was circulated online.

Police said in a statement that the footage came to their attention just before 11.30pm last night, at which point they “acted immediately” with officers “working throughout the night” to get all the facts.

The PCSO in question is attached to the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command. He remained in custody on Thursday afternoon.

Commander Kyle Gordon, who heads up the unit, said he was “absolutely horrified” and insisted incidents such as this are “contrary” to everything “decent officers and staff ... stand for”.

“I would like to reassure everyone that we are working as fast as we possibly can to identify the full circumstances of what took place,” he said.

Mr Gordon added that the Met intended to “keep the public updated at significant stages of the inquiry” but because it was a criminal investigation, he was “limited in what further details” he could give.

The probe is being led by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards. Meanwhile, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.