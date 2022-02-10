The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said she is “disgusted” by the Charing Cross police text scandal but says she has “no intention of stepping down”.

Speaking to BBC Radio London she said: “I have absolutely no intention of going and I believe that I am and actually have been for the last 5 years leading a real transformation in the Met.

“We have a service now which is, I’m absolutely certain, more professional, fairer, more transparent, more accountable and closer to its communities and more effective in, for example, reducing violent crime, which has been going down year on year on year in almost every category, bucking the national trends.”

Commissioner Dick added in response to a caller who asked her if she would now step down amid scandals: “The Met does go through testing times

“I have been working as hard as I can… I think about my leadership all the time. I’m not an arrogant person, I do adapt, I do change, I have done my very very best.”

The commissioner says she believes she is leading the Met very well amid scandals surrounding the force and Sadiq Khan putting her on notice this week. She added that the Mayor of London told her three weeks ago of his confidence in the force.

She did accept however that “the Met has issues” and “trust has been damaged by the events of the past few months.”

The commissioner said that the force is moving in the “right direction” in tackling knife crime and that violent crime was falling, notwithstanding the 30 teenagers killed in London last year.

On investigations into Downing Street parties last year, Cressida Dick said that of the 50 people being questioned by the police, some may receive fix penalty notices.