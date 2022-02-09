Scotland Yard has said it is reviewing its assessment that Downing Street’s 2020 Christmas quiz did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation after a new image surfaced of Boris Johnson.

The photo, published by the Daily Mirror, shows the prime minister with three members of staff - including one wearing tinsel - around a table with sparkling wine and crisps.

Hours after the new photo was published on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation. That assessment is now being reviewed.”

Downing Street previously said the quiz, held on 15 December 2020, took place virtually but with some members of staff taking part in the office.

It took place during a period when indoor social mixing was banned in London, which was under tier two Covid restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police initially ruled the gathering out of its criminal investigation, which was initially into 12 Downing Street and Whitehall events.

Sue Gray’s interim report, published last month, indicated that the force had excluded Downing Street’s festive quiz but was looking at a Cabinet Office Christmas quiz held two days later.

The other gatherings under investigation including the prime minister’s birthday celebration on 19 June 2020, a “bring your own booze” event in Downing Street’s garden, an alleged Christmas party and several leaving dos for No 10 and Cabinet Office staff.

The Metropolitan Police will be contacting people suspected for breaching Covid restrictions in writing and asking whether they had a “reasonable excuse” in law for the gathering.

If they do not, it can issue fines of between £100 and £10,000, depending on the law that was in force at the time, and the size of the gathering and the person’s role.