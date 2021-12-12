Nadhim Zahawi has suggested that Boris Johnson’s Christmas quiz didn't break lockdown rules.

The prime minister is facing questions over whether he breached laws after pictures emerged of him hosting a festive quiz in Downing Street last December when London was under tier 2 restrictions.

While the images have caused outrage amid the Christmas party scandal, Zahawi has suggested no rules were broken because "no alcohol" was consumed.

"He’s on a virtual call, no alcohol, thanking his staff for 10 minutes before he goes back to work, is that really a terrible crime?" the minister asked.

