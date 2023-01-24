Police appeal after man exposes himself to girls on bus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have issued an appeal after a man exposed his private parts on a bus and performed sexual acts in front of teenage girls, during two separate bus journeys.

An 18-year-old woman had boarded a Route 263 bus on Holloway Road, heading towards Barnet - and saw the man exposing his private parts and performing a sexual act on himself.

The incident happened at around 16:30pm on Thursday, 6 October 2022 - and the woman informed the bus driver who removed the man.

Met Police ( The offender flashed his private parts and performed sexual acts infront of teenage girls)

The next day on Friday 7 - at around 8:20am - the man boarded the bus near The Roundway - N17 - and sat near two 16-year-old girls.

Similar to the previous incident, he exposed his private bits and carried out a sexual act on himself.

The girls had boarded a Route 243 bus travelling towards Waterloo Station and complained to the bus driver, who removed the man at the High Road, N15.

Detectives from Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command are appealing for the public’s help to identify the predator. The suspect has been described as black, aged 25 to 30, and about 6ft tall.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1576/07Oct22.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.