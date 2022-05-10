Met Police PCSO charged with sexually assaulting female colleague while on duty
Edward Oniba denies charge of sexual assault by touching and will stand trial at Harrow Crown Court
A Metropolitan Police community support officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a female colleague, while on duty.
PCSO Edward Oniba denied the charge during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “It follows an incident that is alleged to have occurred in October 2020 involving a female colleague. He was on duty at the time.”
He was attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, which covers the boroughs of Harrow, Brent and Barnet.
Mr Oniba was bailed to appear at Harrow Crown Court on 6 June.
It comes a month after another PCSO serving with the Metropolitan Police was charged with outraging public decency after allegedly performing a sex act on a London park bench.
A watchdog’s report into sexism, racism and misogyny at the force’s Charing Cross police station sparked calls for cultural change.
Dame Cressida Dick resigned as commissioner during the subsequent political row.
Following the murder of Sarah Everard by serving armed officer Wayne Couzens in 2021, she had commissioned an independent inquiry into Scotland Yard’s “standards and culture”.
A separate public inquiry was ordered by the home secretary, which will look into wider issues including vetting practices.
