A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with three more counts of rape against a twelfth alleged victim.

David Carrick, 47, is accused of raping the woman between 2008 and 2009.

The new charges bring the total number of allegations to 44 offences against 12 women, between 2003 and 2020.

They include rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Mr Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in relation to the new charges on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said that the constable had been suspended from work since his arrest in October.

“Prior to his suspension, he was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command,” a spokesperson added.

“We recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations. Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the investigation has progressed.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.”

Scotland Yard said that national regulations dictate that any potential misconduct proceedings must await the outcome of the criminal trial.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”