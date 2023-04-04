Met officer guilty of raping woman then accessing her victim report in police system

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of rape.

Pc Ireland Murdock committed the offence in Lambeth, south London, while off duty on Saturday 25 September last year, Scotland Yard said.

On 9 January 2022, the woman reported the rape to the police and Murdock was arrested two days later.

The jury heard that in January 2022, after the woman made the report, Murdock searched for the victim’s name on a police system and accessed a restricted crime report relating to her, when he had no policing purpose to so, the force said.

Following a thorough investigation by the Met’s Central South Public Protection team, Murdock was subsequently charged on 31 March 2022.

Murdock was dismissed from the Met in July 2022 after he pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to computer material after putting the victim’s name through a police system.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, who is in charge of policing for the Central North Basic Command Unit, said Murdock “betrayed everything I stand for.”

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage and bravery in coming forward. I would also like to thank those who investigated him for building such a strong case that led to him being found guilty,” Mr Carter said.

“We took immediate action to suspend Murdock from duty when his offending came to light and we dismissed him at the earliest opportunity as soon as he pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to computer material.

“We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel confident to approach. When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation.”

As a result of his conviction, Murdock attended an accelerated hearing on 15 July 2022 where it was found that his conduct breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour with respect to discreditable conduct at the level of gross misconduct.

Murdock was added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing and will not be eligible for police employment, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

He will be sentenced at the London Inner Crown court on Tuesday, 23 May.

More follows...