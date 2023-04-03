For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in Erith.

Police were called to a property in Erith, Bexley, at 1.40pm on Saturday, where an 11-year-old girl was found injured.

Her condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening and there were no reports of other injuries, Metropolitan Police said.

The force said it sent armed officers to the scene, in Byron Drive, and removed the dog from the address.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and having a dog dangerously out of control.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 1.40pm on Saturday to reports of a child injured after being attacked by a dog at an address in Byron Drive, Erith.

“Officers, including armed officers, and London Ambulance Service attended. The child – an 11-year-old girl – was taken to hospital. Her injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening.

“No reports of any other injuries. The dog was contained and removed from the address.

“A woman – no further details - was arrested for obstructing police and having a dog dangerously out of control.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”