An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer raped a woman after showing her his warrant card and questioning her about her driving licence, a court has heard.

Special constable Paul Hoile allegedly carried out the attack after approaching the woman with a friend and then snatching her phone.

The 40-year-old, from Essex, denies several charges and claims that any sexual activity was consensual.

Prosecutor Caroline Goodwin KC told Wolverhampton Crown Court that the officer was drunk when he targeted his alleged victim late one night in July by the side of a road in Shropshire.

“She was left confused, upset... emotionally distraught,” Ms Goodwin said.

“But in those moments after, when she thought about what had occurred, she had sufficient about her that, in spite of the deeply personal nature of these assaults, she made an immediate complaint.”

Prosecutors say Hoile abused and was “hiding behind” his police powers in speaking to the woman as she prepared to drive away from him and his friend.

“In drink, he was acting as if he was in charge, like a police officer... questioning her about her (driving) licence.

“She asked for his warrant card and he produced it – he kept his thumb over where his name was.”

The court heard that the woman then began Googling the powers of a special constable and information given to her by Hoile, and he then asked for her name, which she confirmed.

A jury of seven men and five women was told the woman then walked away after booking a taxi.

Ms Goodwin said of Hoile: “He followed her on the road. He was drunk and you will hear her say she thought he was capable of anything.”

Jurors were told that when Hoile was interviewed after his arrest he told officers he had consumed numerous drinks, including around five double vodkas.

According to his account, Hoile had engaged the woman in “general chit chat about sex” before she performed oral sex on him.

Hoile, of The Chase, Benfleet, denies misconduct in public office, three counts of oral and anal rape, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The trial, which is expected to last around a week, continues.

Reporting by the Press Association