The Duchess of Sussex was at risk from “disgusting and very real” threats against her life, a former senior Metropolitan Police officer has said.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Neil Basu, the outgoing assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan police, confirmed that there were many “serious, credible” threats against Meghan Markle eminating from the far right.

The comments came after the Duke of Sussex won the right to challenge the Home Office’s decision to deny him the ability to pay for police protection himself for his family when they are in the UK.

