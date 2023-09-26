For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand following an explosive Channel 4 documentary.

On Monday, the force said they have since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

It follows a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which highlighted the stories of four women – including one who was 16 years old at the time – who allege Brand either raped or sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

Police have launched an investigation into comedian Russell Brand following a number of sexual assault allegations made against him (PA)

Brand has vehemently denied all allegations, insisting that his prior relationships have always been consensual.

The Met previously said it had received an allegation of sexual assault in Soho, central London, in 2003, which emerged as the remaining live shows for his Bipolarisation tour were postponed.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives in the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

Det Supt Furphy said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.

“We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. The force said it will be offering specialist support to all of the women who have made allegations.

Brand has strongly denied all allegations against him (X)

On Saturday, Brand thanked his supporters for “questioning” the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him.

In the three-minute clip, posted on YouTube, Rumble and Twitter/X, he said the week since the claims were published had been “extraordinary and distressing”.

Shortly after the Met issued its short statement on Monday, Brand made his first return to his regular Rumble show since the allegations were made against him.

Brand said he would talk about the “collusion between big tech and Government and an apparent concerted effort by legacy media … to silence independent media voices”.

“Obviously, it’s difficult for me to be entirely objective given the events of the last week, but that’s what we must try to do,” he said.

Brand said he would return to his regular show on Rumble – an online video platform which refused to follow YouTube in blocking the comedian from earning advertising revenue on its site. He described the streaming site as having made a “clear commitment to free speech”.

Anyone who wants to report an offence to the police should contact the Met on 101.