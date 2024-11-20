Two Metropolitan Police officers each deny four counts of sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two Metropolitan Police officers have each pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexually assaulting a woman.

Jerome Beasley, 42, and Luke Robinson, 39, who work in the force’s Central West Command Unit, denied the charges in a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Rhianne Neil said the alleged offences all relate to the same woman and that the officers are accused of “grabbing and squeezing her breasts and her bottom”.

The court heard some of the alleged offences are said to have occurred at the Hippodrome Casino in central London.

Beasley is accused of two counts of sexual assault on April 22, one count between April 21 and 22 and one count on January 1 2020.

Robinson faces three charges of sexual assault on April 22 and one count between April 21 and 22.

Other than entering their pleas, the pair spoke only to confirm their names, ages and dates of birth.

The Metropolitan Police said the officers were off duty at the time of the alleged offences.

Beasley, of North Harrow in London, and Robinson, of Northampton, were granted conditional bail ahead of a hearing on December 18 at Southwark Crown Court.

The officers are both suspended from duty.