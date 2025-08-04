For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are braced for further protests and disorder across the UK, as anti-migrant demonstrations continue outside hotels housing asylum-seekers.

At least four protests have been organised for the upcoming week in locations such as Bournemouth, Southampton and Portsmouth, with tensions rising further after clashes over the weekend.

It comes amid warnings that the Metropolitan Police could be “tested to the limit” on Saturday, when pro-Palestine Action supporters have been urged to turn up en masse in central London, in defiance of anti-terror laws.

Protests first began last month outside The Bell Hotel in Epping after an Ethiopian refugee residing there, Hadush Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

open image in gallery Police officers observe two groups of protesters outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London (PA) ( PA Wire )

Since then, far-right demonstrators have clashed with police and counter-protesters in Diss, Manchester, Edinburgh and outside the Barbican in London.

On Sunday, a group wearing face masks and carrying smoke bombs made a “concerted effort” to break into the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, which is currently housing refugees.

Police forces are expected to be stretched at the weekend, as a separate pro-Palestine march is also scheduled for Saturday and anti-immigration protests are scheduled to continue.

It is unclear if the Metropolitan Police will call on mutual aid from neighboring forces, with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) saying they are working “closely” with partners at a national and local level.

The Telegraph reports that hundreds of people are set to descend on London to support Palestine Action, after they were proscribed as a terrorist organisation. The group has claimed responsibility for damaging aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Membership or expressing support for the group is now a criminal offence carrying a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison. With the possibility that the police may have to arrest hundreds of protesters on Saturday, there are fears that capacity in custody cells could quickly run out.

Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said that while the public have a right to protest, they would “never tolerate unlawful or violent behaviour or intimidatory behavior”.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage has called for police forces to release the ethnicity of those charged with offences ( Getty )

Tensions over migration have further escalated after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and George Finch, the 19-year-old leader of Warwickshire County Council, claimed there had been a “cover up” of details about an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Two men have been charged in relation to the alleged incident in the Warwickshire town. Warwickshire Police has not released the immigration status of the two suspects.

Mr Finch said he would be working to “fight against” houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) that are housing “illegal immigrants” and also claimed that Reform UK need to “change things” and are “the last line of defence against the blob, the cover-ups”.

In his letter to Ms Cooper, published on X on Sunday, Mr Finch claimed that a “cover-up” of immigration status “risks public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire”.

“Having my ear to the ground locally, it is clear that there is much appetite for protests to take place across the County,” the letter adds.

When asked if the police should release the ethnicity of people when charged, a No10 spokesperson said that it was important to be as “transparent as possible”, and described the case as “deeply upsetting and distressing”.

open image in gallery Protesters outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, where the first protests began last month ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Meanwhile, border security minister Dame Angela Eagle said that protests outside hotels must not be used to “have a pop at the police” and insisted that Labour were working to close asylum hotels.

She added that the Government was “doing the detailed work” to crack down on small boat crossings, after the Home Office unveiled its plan to pump an extra £100 million into tackling people smuggling.

With both a protest and a counter-demonstration organised by Stand Up To Racism in Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, Dorset Police said they would seek to ensure people can exercise their right to protest legally, without disruption.

“We will seek to enable peaceful protests, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly,” a spokesperson said.

An NPCC spokesperson said: “Policing is committed to upholding and facilitating the right to peaceful protest. Where possible, we will work with event organisers and any other affected groups to facilitate protests and minimise serious disruption to communities.

“We are working closely with partners at a national, regional and local level to monitor the latest information and intelligence to ensure we are best placed to respond should we see any incidents that escalate into disorder and criminality.

“We have robust and well-tested proactive plans in place, with the ability to mobilise significant and specialist resources, if necessary.

"Public order response officers will be supported by investigation teams who will gather evidence and ensure those responsible for any acts of criminality, should they occur, are identified and held to account.”