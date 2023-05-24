For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy is among four people charged over a riot at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Merseyside.

A police van was set on fire as missiles were thrown at police officers outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on 10 February, after a protest spiralled into violence.

Paul Lafferty, 42, of Northwood, John Tippler, 59, of Northwood, Christopher Shelley, aged 44, of Southdene and a 14-year-old boy from Kirkby have been charged with violent disorder and will appear in court next month.

The disorder followed years of rising protest activity targeting hotels that have been increasingly used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers because of a shortage of proper accommodation.

Counter-extremism group Hope Not Hate recorded 253 hotel “visits” by anti-migrant activists and far-right groups in 2022, more than double the figure seen in 2021.

A report published in March said videos widely shared on social media “attempt to generate outrage by comparing the accommodation provided to ‘foreigners’ with the situation of homeless British people, especially military veterans or speak about the cost of living crisis”.

Union officials representing workers at hotels and reception centres for asylum seekers crossing the English Channel accused ministers of increasing the threat to both residents and staff with “racist policies and rhetoric” on Wednesday.

Senior members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents more than 16,000 Home Office staff, told its annual conference in Brighton that they had issued formal warnings to the department’s permanent secretary.

Suella Braverman claimed there is an “invasion” of England by migrants crossing the Channel the day after a far-right terror attack targeting a Dover reception facility (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Paul O’Connor, the PCS head of bargaining, told The Independent letters had asked the Home Office “what they intend to do to protect our members”.

“The problem is you've got a home secretary encouraging that type of behaviour with dog whistle politics,” he added, pointing to statements by Suella Braverman where she called Channel crossings an “invasion” and said she “understand people's frustrations with hotels being occupied by large numbers of illegal immigrants”.

Mr O’Connor added: “It is a disgrace because it puts not only the refugees in danger, but it puts our members on the frontline in danger.”

He said a terrorist firebombing targeting a Dover reception centre in October “indicates how dangerous that rhetoric is”, warning: “It fuels the far-right mentality.”

A fringe event held at the conference saw panellists express concern about the Illegal Migration Bill, which aims to detain and deport small boat migrants, and far-right activism.

Firebombing of immigration processing centre in Dover declared terrorist incident

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka called Ms Braverman’s statements “extraordinary”, adding: “We have seen the normalisation of politicians using language that is encouraging other people to follow suit.

“We're seeing the normalisation of policies that are so bigoted and inhumane, that it encourages people to think that this is now acceptable.

“It's got to be directly linked to why more and more people feel comfortable enough to be standing outside hotels, being racist and thinking they can get away with it.”

Research released by Hope Not Hate on Monday found that hostile social media messages discussing migration, asylum seekers and small boats “spike” following government statements on the issue.

A report said that after the home secretary announced an asylum crackdown in October, there was a 35 per cent increase in anti-migrant social media messages, and a 52 per cent increase in the use of the word “invasion” on Telegram after Ms Braverman used it in parliament.

Patrik Hermansson, senior researcher at Hope Not Hate, said: “This research is stark proof that the government is not taking the far-right threat seriously, but actively feeding it through their rhetoric.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.