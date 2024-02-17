Jump to content

Man charged after migrants found in lorry at UK ferry port

Six people were taken to hospital after the discovery on Friday

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Saturday 17 February 2024 17:45
The ferry Seven Sisters at Newhaven after migrants were found in the back of a lorry (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The ferry Seven Sisters at Newhaven after migrants were found in the back of a lorry (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at a British port.

Six people were taken to hospital after the discovery at Newhaven ferry port, east Sussex, on Friday, which sparked a major emergency services response, with ambulances, police and Border Force attending.

No deaths have been reported by Sussex Police.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, one was detained on suspicion of people smuggling and the other on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

On Saturday the Home Office said an unnamed person has been charged.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and emergency services continue to investigate an incident in Newhaven on Friday.

“An individual has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

