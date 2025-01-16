MP Mike Amesbury pleads guilty to punching man in late-night row over bridge closure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

MP Mike Amesbury has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a late-night street incident triggered by an argument over a bridge closure.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP admitted attacking 45-year-old Paul Fellows in Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in October when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Outside the court, he apologised to the man he admitted to attacking. “I am sincerely sorry to Mr Fellows and his family, he said.

Amesbury, who was suspended by the Labour party when footage emerged of the incident, will not have the party whip restored, The Independent understands.

A judge heard how the incident started when Mr Fellows approached Amesbury at a taxi rank to remonstrate about a bridge closure in the town, before the pair spoke for several minutes, said prosecutor Alison Storey.

open image in gallery CCTV caught the moment Mike Amesbury appeared to punch a man in the street ( SWNS )

But she added: “At one point Mr Fellows started to walk away but was re-engaged by Mr Amesbury.”

The MP was then heard to say the word “what” a few times before shouting it, the court heard.

But when Mr Fellows turned towards the taxi queue, Amesbury punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground. The MP then followed him onto the road after he fell and punched him at least five more times times, Ms Storey said.

Defending Amesbury, Richard Derby said: “Rightly or wrongly, Mr Amesbury interpreted what was being said as no longer a conversation but something to which he thought there was another motive to.”

He went on to comment on the “embarrassment” the MP faced. He said: “The shame he has suffered, removing the whip from him, a person who has dedicated his life to the public.”

open image in gallery Mike Amesbury was suspended by the Labour Party (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Derby added: “Whatever sanction this court will impose upon him, it’s not going to have the effect as what has already happened to him.”

District Judge Tanveer Ikram adjourned the case until February 26 and said he was “leaving all options open at this stage”. He said the case was “within the high culpability category” but that the injury was not serious.

“The sentencing guideline suggests a sentence starting point of a high level community order or a range up to a prison sentence”, the judge said.

The MP told reporters outside that the incident was “highly regrettable” but he respected the judicial process and wouldn’t make any further comments.

A Labour Party spokesman has said: “It is right that Mike Amesbury has taken responsibility for his unacceptable actions.

“He was rightly suspended by the Labour Party following the announcement of the police investigation. We cannot comment further whilst legal proceedings are still ongoing.”

Amesbury was suspended from the Labour Party at the end of October. He now sits in Parliament as an Independent.