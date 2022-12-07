Seven-month-old baby girl killed and woman injured in car crash as man arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-month-old baby girl was killed and a woman injured in a car crash in Milton Keynes which police suspect involved an intoxicated driver.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and continue to appeal for witnesses.

Officers said that the incident occured shortly after 9.50pm on Sunday, as a grey Peugeot 508 headed east on Bletcham Way, Bletchley from the Denbigh roundabout.

A green Fiat 500 travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on with the Peugeot, injuring a 30-year-old woman and a baby in the latter car.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital where she died due to her injuries.

The Fiat driver suffered a broken leg and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He was released on bail while the investigation continues.

Sergeant Ed Crofts, from Thames Valley Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: Our thoughts are with the family of the child who has tragically died.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who was driving along H10 Bletcham Way at around the time of the collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, especially if you witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision.

“I would also ask drivers to please check dash-cam and get in touch if this has captured anything that may assist this investigation.”

More follows...