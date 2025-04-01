Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man shot dead by police at Milton Keynes train station

Thames Valley Police said they challenged the suspect before firing shots

Barney Davis
Tuesday 01 April 2025 15:26 BST
The man was shot dead in Milton Keynes station
The man was shot dead in Milton Keynes station (Simon Calder)

A man has been shot dead by police after an incident at Milton Keynes railway station.

Armed officers were called to the scene on Tuesday following reports of a man carrying a firearm at the busy transport hub, Thames Valley Police said.

The officers rushed to the scene in Elder Gate and challenged the man before firing off multiple shots.

Police tried to resuscitate the man, performing CPR for around 50 minutes, before he was declared dead at the scene at 1.44pm.

A spokesman for the force added: “Officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station, Elder Gate, Milton Keynes, at 12.55pm today (1/4).

“Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

“Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.”

He added: “There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in