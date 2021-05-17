Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing Belfast boys

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about two children who have gone missing in Northern Ireland.

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, eight-year-old Fabricio Hovarth, were last seen in Belfast on Friday evening.

The brothers were seen getting into a black Ford at about 6pm around Limestone Road, police say.

The force believe that they may be with a relative in Northern Ireland or Ireland and are appealing to public for information.

PSNI Inspector Phil McCullagh said: “We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well. We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland – and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.

“Both boys are dark-haired and were seen getting into a black Ford car around 6pm on Friday 14 May in the Limestone road area of Belfast. At that time, the younger brother, Patrick, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”