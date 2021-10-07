Two teenage cousins missing from south of England found in Scotland

Two teenage girls from Kent and Harrow who were subject to a police appeal were found at an address in Scotland today.

The Metropolitan Police said that Andreea, 15, and her cousin Izabela, 16, are now “safe and well and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Andreea had last been seen in Canterbury on 1 October, and Izabela had last been seen in Harrow, on 3 October.

Before they were found, the two girls were subject of a high risk missing person investigation with officers pursuing a number of different lines of enquiry to locate them.

Two men have been arrested in connection to their disappearance.

A 20-year-old male was arrested at a separate address in Scotland today and remains in custody at a Police Scotland facility.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (5 October) and appeared at Willesden Magistrates court today charged with child abduction and modern slavery.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s North West Command Unit is investigating and continuing enquiries.