Money launderer hid cash in washing machine

A money launderer was caught when police found more than £320,000 of dirty cash hidden in his washing machine.

Christopher Morrey, 50, was jailed for two years after he admitted money-laundering and drug-dealing charges.

A court heard Morrey, of Stoke-on-Trent, was stopped by police driving a Volvo XC60 while high on cocaine.

Officers found about £1,400 in cash, multiple bags of cannabis and a mobile phone in the car on 23 February, 2020.

A raid on his home revealed bundles of cash totalling £322,470 hidden inside a washing machine and a stereo speaker.

A tin containing class C drug M-BZP TFMPP, which produces effects similar to MDMA, was also found alongside cannabis and loose cash.

The total amount of M-BZP TFMPP seized was believed to be worth between £11,000 and £16,400. The cannabis seized was estimated to be worth £435.

Morrey was arrested and admitted driving while under the influence of cocaine.

He also admitted possession with intent to supply a class B drug, acquiring, using or possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply a class C drug.

On Tuesday he was jailed for two years at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

PC Ian Prendergast, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Officers were led to this substantial discovery following a proactive effort to investigate a vehicle marked in the supply of drugs.

“It demonstrates the importance of these dedicated teams who compile covert intelligence around-the- clock on potential persons and vehicles linked to drug supply in the region.

“Morrey was running a large-scale supply chain and was dealt with due to the work of local officers who have thankfully taken tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs off our streets.”

The court heard Morrey had a string of previous convictions including offering to supply cocaine and amphetamines.

Recommended Student gives birth in toilet while preparing for night out

A proceeds of crime hearing will be held on 10 October.

SWNS