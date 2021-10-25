One of Britain’s most convicted men has pleaded guilty to breaching his criminal behaviour order in his near 700th conviction.

Andrew Robinson, 52, admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order when he appeared before magistrates’ court.

Robinson was asked to leave a homeless shelter in Oxford on October 19 after he became abusive when staff said they could not give him any hot food.

He called staff members ‘b******s’ and was told he had to leave for three hours.

Robinson returned two hours later, then lay in front of the door when staff members said he still had an hour to go before he could come back in.

Appearing before the court after two nights in the cells, Robinson pleaded guilty after failing to leave a premises after being asked to leave.

His list of previous convictions was described by prosecutor Ann Sawyer-Brandish as ‘lengthy’.

Mitigating, Chris Thompson queried why it had taken two days for his client to be produced before the court.

‘Vulnerable’ Robinson suffered from alcoholism and mental and physical ill-health. He was waiting for a place to become free at a specialist residential home in London.

Fining him £50 and ordering he pay a £34 victim surcharge, chairman of the bench John Kearsey said: “I think I’ve seen you before – I think we’ve all seen you coming and going. There’s not a lot we can really do, is there?”