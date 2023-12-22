For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother has been charged with stabbing her four-year-old son to death in east London.

Keziah Macharia, 41, has been charged with the murder of Kobi Dooley-Macharia, 4, who was found with multiple knife wounds at their terraced home in Hackney, the Metropolitan Police said.

The unnamed child was taken to hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries on Wednesday night.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email barney.davis@independent.co.uk

A mother-of-three, 36, who lived next door to the property where the “energetic” boy was found said she had known him his whole life.

“He was a kind, happy child always riding a scooter or his bike on the street playing out with his parents,” she told The Independent.

“They go to the park... things like that. He was an energetic, friendly and polite child. He was always very playful with my 4-year-old son. We heard screaming when the police broke the door.”

The neighbour added: “Even the police came out crying. When they saw us they had to try and pull it back together. They tried to but they couldn’t.

“I can’t tell my son what happened, he is too young. I’m going to tell him they moved away.”

The boy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.

Mayor of Hackney, Caroline Woodley, said: “I was utterly devastated to hear this morning of the tragic death of a four year-old child in Hackney. My thoughts and deepest condolences, along with everyone at the council, are with the child’s family.

“We are working with the police and the child’s school to support the child’s family, friends and the wider community.”

Keziah Macharia, of Montague Road, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 22 December.