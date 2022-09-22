Murder probe launched into death of boy, 10, found dead with his mother
Bodies found after residents report they haven’t seen neighbours for a while
Police probing the deaths of a woman and her 10-year-old son in their own home are now treating the boy’s death as murder.
Officers were called to an inner-city council flat in Leeds, West Yorkshire, last Thursday evening after concerned residents reported they hadn’t seen the occupants for a while.
Following a search of the property in Cross Ingram Road in the Holbeck area of the city, police discovered the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her son.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed investigators are probing the boy’s death as a potential murder.
Have you been affected by this story? If so email chiara.giordano@independent.co.uk
They further added that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragic incident.
They said: “The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation.
“While inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”
The force previously said in a statement: “A woman and a child were found dead inside the flat.
“Although formal identification has not yet been completed, they are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who both lived at the address.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.