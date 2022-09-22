Jump to content

Murder probe launched into death of boy, 10, found dead with his mother

Bodies found after residents report they haven’t seen neighbours for a while

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 22 September 2022 08:07
<p>Police probing the deaths of a woman and her 10-year-old son in Leeds are now treating the boy’s killing as murder</p>

(Google Maps)

Police probing the deaths of a woman and her 10-year-old son in their own home are now treating the boy’s death as murder.

Officers were called to an inner-city council flat in Leeds, West Yorkshire, last Thursday evening after concerned residents reported they hadn’t seen the occupants for a while.

Following a search of the property in Cross Ingram Road in the Holbeck area of the city, police discovered the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her son.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed investigators are probing the boy’s death as a potential murder.

They further added that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragic incident.

They said: “The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation.

“While inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

The force previously said in a statement: “A woman and a child were found dead inside the flat.

“Although formal identification has not yet been completed, they are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who both lived at the address.”

