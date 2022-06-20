Mother of girl killed 30 years ago breaks down as man accused denies murder

Nikki Allan, seven, was found dead in a derelict building after going missing near her family home in Sunderland on October 7 1992.

Tom Wilkinson
Monday 20 June 2022 13:15
Nikki Allan was seven when she was killed (Northumbria Police/PA)
The mother of a primary schoolgirl who was stabbed and beaten to death almost 30 years ago broke down in tears as a man accused of her murder denied the charge.

David Thomas Boyd has been charged with the murder of schoolgirl Nikki Allan in October 1992 (Northumbria Police/PA)
David Thomas Boyd, 54, of Norton, Teesside, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a videolink from prison for a 25-minute hearing.

Wearing a mask over his chin, he pleaded not guilty when the clerk read out the charge.

Nikki’s mother Sharon Henderson sat in the public gallery, backed by well-wishers.

She burst into tears when the charge was read out, was consoled by supporters and the court usher gave her a tissue.

Judge Paul Sloan QC adjourned the case and said the trial, which could last up to six weeks, will take place in either January or April.

Boyd was remanded in custody ahead of the trial.

Nikki had been at her grandparents’ flat before she vanished and a desperate search was launched when she failed to make return to her own home in the same block.

The following morning she was found inside the then-derelict Old Exchange Building after her coat and shoes were spotted. She had been stabbed 37 times.

