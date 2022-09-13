For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An MP who took a train from London to Scotland after learning she had tested positive for Covid has been sentenced to a 270-hour community order for breaking virus rules.

Margaret Ferrier MP admitted putting people at risk by visiting a number of locations in Glasgow after taking a Covid test.

The independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West then travelled from Glasgow by train to London, where she spoke in the Houses of Parliament while awaiting the result.

After learning she had tested positive for the virus, Ferrier then took the train home to Glasgow.

Margaret Ferrier is due to be sentenced on Tuesday (Parliament TV/PA) (PA Media)

Ferrier, 62, admitted she had culpably and recklessly exposed the public "to the risk of infection, illness and death" at a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court last month.

A former SNP MP, Ferrier had the party whip removed after the offences came to light in September 2020 but remains an independent.

She faced renewed calls to resign from the Commons following her guilty plea.

During the hearing last month, the court heard that Ferrier did a test for Covid-19 on September 26 after showing symptoms, including a cough.

The next day she read to a congregation of about 45 people at a mass in St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow, before heading to Vic’s bar in Main Street, Prestwick, South Ayrshire.

She then travelled to London by train on September 27 and spoke in the Commons later that day.

A short time after, she found out she had tested positive for the virus.

The court heard Test and Protect had tried to contact her three times and left two voicemails at about 10am that day before Ferrier returned the call at about 2pm, almost four hours later.

Ferrier then returned to her hotel, where she spent the night, before heading back to London Euston and taking the train home to Glasgow, knowing she had Covid-19.