Mother in cocaine dealing family placed on most wanted list after going on run

The mother in a family who ran an organised crime network has been placed on Crimestoppers’ most wanted list after going missing for a year.

Lynne Leyson went missing after her conviction for conspiring to supply Class A and Class B drugs alongside her family, an organised crime group who sold large quantities of cocaine to dealers across south west Wales.

Independent charity Crimestoppers are now offering £1,000 reward to anyone who supplies them with exclusive information leading to Leyson’s arrest, and have added her to their “most wanted” section.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones urged anyone with information to come forward, adding: “She is known to have connections in the Carmarthen and Swansea area but may have travelled further afield. Someone knows where she is or has been over the last few months.”

Lynne Leyson was sentenced to nine years behind bars - but wasn’t present at the hearing ( Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police )

The family were arrested in May 2023 following the discovery of 592g cocaine, with a street value of £47,760 to £60,200, and 1.4kg of cannabis, with a street value of around £15,615.

Officers also discovered £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol, after a search warrant was issued for Pibwr Farm in Carmarthen, South Wales, in October 2021.

The gun was a “Kimar 85 Auto”, self-loading semi-automatic pistol, and is believed to be the first semi-automatic handgun seized in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

Six people were arrested, including Lynne, 51, her husband Stephen Leyson, 55, and their son Samson, 22.

Leyson was convicted for Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property in May 2023 ( Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police )

But after conviction in May 2023, Lynne failed to turn up to her sentencing in Swansea Crown Court that July and has now been missing for more than a year.

In her absence, the court sentenced her to nine years in prison in September 2023, while Stephen and Samson were sentenced in July to 11 years and six years respectively.

Lynne is described as white, around 5ft 4inches tall and medium build, with straight, dark hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the online form.

Three others were also convicted last July, including family associate Andrew Jenkins, 50, Ritchie Coleman, 33, and Emma Calver-Roberts, 32.

At the sentencing in July 2023 - which Lynne Leyson skipped - Jenkins was sentenced to nine months and Coleman was sentenced to two years and four months.

Stephen Leyson, left, and his son Samson, right, were jailed for 11 and six years respectively ( Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police )

Calver-Roberts received a suspended two-year sentence, according to the Western Telegraph.

After the July sentencing, senior investigating officer DCI Rhys Jones said: “We welcome today’s sentencing which is the result of a lengthy and intensive investigation, and I would like to thank all the officers and support staff involved for their perseverance and commitment to the case.

“The Leyson family are an organised crime group who tried to make a quick buck by selling large quantities of cocaine and cannabis to sub dealers across south west Wales.”