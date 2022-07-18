Jump to content
Women charged with murder of baby 10 years ago

One-year-old Ruby Thompson died in Leicester in 2012

Furvah Shah
Monday 18 July 2022 16:13
The 38-year-old defendant will appear in court on Monday

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby almost 10 years ago.

Katie Tidmarsh, 38, is accused of killing one-year-old Ruby Thompson after the child fell ill at her home in Leicester on August 11, 2012.

Leicestershire Police said Ruby was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Tidmarsh, of Station Road, Littlethorpe, Leicester, appeared in front of the city’s magistrates to face the murder charge on Monday.

She is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Monday afternoon.

Police said two people were arrested in November 2012 as part of the investigation into the child’s death but were later released with no further action.

