Two men have been jailed for life over conspiracy to murder after a teenager was repeatedly stabbed in the street in south London.

James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, effectively died for nearly an hour but was brought miraculously back to life by medics, after he was knocked off a bicycle by a stolen Range Rover and repeatedly knifed by masked men near his home in Brixton last February.

Leon Rashid, 20, and Taiquane Lewis, 18, were found guilty at the Old Bailey of conspiracy to murder. They were sentenced on Thursday to minimum sentences of 14 and 13 years in prison respectively.

The teenager was the entirely innocent victim of a gang stabbing sparked either by a provocative online drill video or as “tit-for-tat” revenge for a previous attack, the court was told.

During the hearing, James asked the defendants in a pre-recorded video why they had targeted him and whether they felt any remorse, telling them: “I did not deserve this, I had no issues with anyone.”

Following the attack, James managed to video call his mother on FaceTime to tell her he had been stabbed.

In an impact statement, his mother, Lisa Bascoe-Smith, said: “My phone rang and I saw James lying on the floor. I sunk when I saw him in a pool of blood. I keep asking myself, ‘how can it have happened in that space of a minute out of my eyesight?’

James Bascoe-Smith suffered life changing injuries after the attack (PA)

“He has gone from a sporty, carefree, happy-go-lucky boy to someone who has been bedridden and is struggling to move or communicate.”

James suffered life-changing injuries in the random attack and now uses a wheelchair.

Taiquane Lewis was found guilty of conspiracy to murder (PA)

Leon Alan Rashid, 20, has been jailed for the attack (PA)

James had been testing out a bicycle when a stolen Range Rover deliberately drove towards him, the prosecution told the court. The car struck the teenager and knocked him off his bike.

Prosecutor Edward Brown said: “Occupants of that stole Range Rover and the occupants of a second car, a VW Passat, got out and he was attacked, in particular by three males, each using a potentially lethal weapon ... before they then sped off in the same cars.”

Mr Brown said James had effectively died at the scene and “was only brought back to life by the immediate and significant efforts of the treating medical professionals”.

More follows...