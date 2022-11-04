For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Human remains have been found in the search for a missing woman last seen 15 months ago.

The Metropolitan Police said remains belonging to Norma Girolami have been found at a churchyard in north London.

Girolami was 70 years old when she was last seen in August last year. The Met opened a murder investigation two months later.

Detectives investigating her disappearance found remains during a search at a churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, the Met said on Friday.

They have been formally identified as belonging to Girolami and her family have been notified.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “Despite accepting that Norma was no longer alive, I know that her family are deeply affected by the news that her remains have been found. Our thoughts are very much with them.

“My team has spent more than a year searching for Norma and there is a sense of relief that we have found her remains which will undergo forensic examination in due course.”

She added: “Norma’s family and friends have endured a year of not knowing what had happened to her and our investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, no matter how small a detail it may seem, please do get in touch.”

Girolami lived in the Highgate area of northwest London. She would often travel to Brent Cross for shopping and was a member of Archway Leisure Centre.

She also liked to visit Leigh-on-Sea. The 70-year-old travelled there on Thursday 19 August last year from Barking and returned to London later that day.

All communication from Girolami stopped that evening, according to the Met.