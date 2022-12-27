Man stabbed to death in nightclub in suspected Boxing Day murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a nightclub on Boxing Day.

The 23-year-old man was on a night out with friends when he was attacked, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called to The Crane nightclub in Digbeth just before 11:45pm on 26 December to reports of the stabbing. Despite efforts to save the man, he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

The man was approached by a group of people before he was stabbed, police said.

No one has been arrested for the murder at this stage and police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“We believe the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”

Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub in an attempt to identify the culprit.

More to follow...