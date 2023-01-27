Man bludgeoned elderly father to death with bottle of Champagne

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who bludgeoned his elderly father to death with a bottle of Champagne in a drunken rage faces life in jail.

Deekan Singh Vig, 54, was today convicted of murdering 86-year-old shopkeeper Arjan Singh Vig at the family home in Southgate, north London, on the evening of 30 October 2021.

The Old Bailey was told how officers found the body of Mr Vig on the floor of his son’s bedroom with his “head caved in”.

The son was discovered naked and surrounded by about 100 bottles of Champagne, including blood-stained bottles of Veuve Cliquot and Bollinger.

He said: “I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f***ing bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne.”

Vig had admitted manslaughter and was found guilty of murder after a jury deliberated for less than a day.

His sentencing has been adjourned until 10 February.

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, previously told how the victim had been hit repeatedly in the face and head with a full bottle of champagne causing extensive injuries and almost immediate death.

Vig had lived with his father and mother Damanjit Vig, 85, in their four-bedroom detached home for about 40 years, while his younger sister Rippan Vig lived with her partner, jurors heard.

The family had moved from Uganda to the UK when Vig was aged five at the time Idi Amin expelled members of the Asian community from the east African country.

Vig’s father was a qualified accountant while his mother, a zoologist, worked as a teacher.

His sister was a married and successful lawyer, while Vig did not have girlfriends and helped his father in the family business.

The court heard he had developed a taste for alcohol during the Covid lockdown.

On the evening of the murder, his parents came home and sat down in front of the television. Mrs Vig then heard vomiting noises from her son’s room and he told her he had consumed half a bottle of whisky.

The last thing she saw was her husband comforting their son, jurors were told.

She called her daughter because Vig appeared “out of control” and “drunk” and she in turn dialed 999.

An officer tried to pushed open the defendant’s door and, looking through a gap, saw Mr Vig’s head covered in blood.

The defendant said he could not open the door, saying: “You’re too late. He’s been dead for an hour.”

