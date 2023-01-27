Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sobbing Alex Murdaugh was heard telling law enforcement how he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body after discovering him and his wife shot dead at the family’s estate – as his first police interview about the murders was played in court.

During the second day of testimony at his murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors saw footage of the 54-year-old speaking to investigators inside a police car on the night of the murders.

In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described how he allegedly discovered his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, brutally shot to death at the kennels on the family’s estate in Islandton, South Carolina.

The disgraced legal scion sobbed as he said he saw his son’s brain detached from his head and claimed that he tried to turn his body over.

“I could see his brain ... I ran over to Maggie, actually I think I tried to turn Paul over first... um... you know, I tried to turn him over, I dunno, I figured it out,” he is heard saying.

Mr Murdaugh said that his son’s cellphone fell from his pocket when he tried to move him and that he handled it briefly.

“His cell phone popped out of his pocket, I started trying to do something with it but I put it back down really quickly, and then I went to my wife,” he says.

In courtroom testimony on Thursday, several law enforcement officials who responded to the scene on the night of 7 June 2021 said that they did not see any blood on Mr Murdaugh.

However, they all described a violent and bloody scene with Paul’s brains separated from his body and both victims lying in pools of blood.

Captain Jason Chapman of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, who also responded to the scene that day, told the court that he saw no visible signs of blood on Mr Murdaugh – something he agreed would have been likely if he had touched their bodies.

In the 911 call, played in court on Thursday, Mr Murdaugh had told the dispatcher that he had touched his wife and son’s bodies.

Mr Murdaugh, the 54-year-old heir to a prominent legal dynasty, is accused of gunning down his wife and son in an attempt to distract from a string of other scandals encircling him.

He is facing life in prison on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Mr Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the charges.